Third federal judge issues strongest order yet backing DACA

The Trump administration had sought to phase out the program starting last month, but two previous federal rulings stalled its efforts. Neither of those rulings — by judges in New York and San Francisco — ordered the government to resume accepting new applications for protection under DACA, making Bates' ruling the strongest one so far.

"Each day that the agency delays is a day that aliens who might otherwise be eligible for initial grants of DACA benefits are exposed to removal because of an unlawful agency action," Bates wrote.

In February, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the administration's appeal of the San Francisco ruling.

The American Civil Liberties, one of the plaintiffs in the two cases that Bates reviewed, called the ruling "a huge blow to the Trump administration's bottom line."

"DACA is constitutional, deal with it," the ACLU said.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who launched one of the first legal actions against the administration's decision last year, also welcomed the ruling, calling it on Twitter a victory for Dreamers and "for everyone who has boldly fought in court."

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.