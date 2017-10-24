At least 5,600 men, women and children from 33 countries who traveled to live in ISIS' caliphate have now returned home, according to a new report.

The Soufan Center, a non-profit that examines global security issues, also suggested the inflow of foreign fighters to Iraq and Syria has come to a virtual standstill as ISIS continues to lose territory.

However, the report highlights that the question of what to do with so-called foreign fighters and their families has left authorities in their home countries puzzled. It also warns that ISIS' leadership will likely be looking to supporters overseas, including returnees, "to keep the brand alive."

The report said: "If on return they begin again to feel as rootless and lacking in purpose as they did before they left, then they are unlikely to settle back easily into a ‘normal’ life, and as ISIS increases its external campaign, both through action and propaganda, returnees may be particularly vulnerable to contact from people who were part of the network that recruited them, or appeals for help from ex-comrades in arms."

More than 40,000 foreign citizens from more than 110 countries have traveled to Syria and Iraq since ISIS declared its caliphate in 2014.

The Soufan Center's report quotes an estimate by the Radicalization Awareness Network that about 30 percent of the approximately 5,000 residents of the European Union thought to have gone to Syria and Iraq had returned home. In the United Kingdom, the number is believed to be closer to half.

The report estimates only about 7 out of the around 129 fighters who left the United States to join ISIS are now back in the country.

It also identifies five categories of returnees, ranging from those who failed to integrate within ISIS to hardened terrorists sent elsewhere to fight for the caliphate.

The report points out a subset of returnees even harder for states to address — the women and children who joined ISIS, or in the case of some children, were born in the caliphate. It urges proper mental health and social support mechanisms for the children, some of whom will have been taught to use weapons and kill.