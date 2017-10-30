Just weeks after surviving the massacre at a Las Vegas music festival, a married Californian couple died together in a fiery car crash, officials and friends said.

Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate and burst into flames near their home in Riverside County, California, on Oct. 16, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department.

The collision took place on the 20000 block of Avenida De Arboles in Murietta, California, at 10:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol told NBC News.

Dennis and Lorraine Carver. Family photo / via NBC News

Dennis, 52, and Lorraine, 53, also lived part-time in Henderson, Nevada, where they owned a towing company.

Their eldest daughter Brooke, 20, expressed the pain she and sister Madison, 16, were experiencing in a Facebook post on Oct. 20.

"This week we have been through more pain than we have ever been and probably will ever go through again. It's hard to see Gods plan right now and how this was all part of it, but through the support of family and friends we have been pushing through," Brooke wrote.

According to the the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the couple was line dancing at the Vegas concert moments before rounds of shots sprayed the crowd. Dennis laid over Lorraine to shield her from bullets before they fled to safety hand in hand, the paper reported.

The couple spent the last two weeks of their life more in love than ever, Brooke told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Days after the shooting, Dennis bought his wife roses to make her smile after the horrific tragedy.