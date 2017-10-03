Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Storyline
Las Vegas Shooting
News
Las Vegas Shooting
photo

Eiffel Tower Goes Dark for Victims of Las Vegas and Marseille

by Associated Press and NBC News

Image: Eiffel Tower
People gather at Trocadero plaza as the lights of the Eiffel tower are turned off to pay tribute to Las Vegas and Marseille victims on Oct. 2, 2017 in Paris. Kamil Zihnioglu / AP
advertisement

The Eiffel Tower went dark overnight to pay homage to the victims of two tragedies: the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured and the weekend knife attack in the French port city of Marseille.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted Monday that "Tonight we turn off the lights of the Eiffel Tower at midnight (6 p.m. ET)" to honor the victims of the two attacks, continuing a practice of bowing in respect to victims of horror by darkening the glittering monument that crowns the City of Light.

The attack late Sunday by a lone gunman in Las Vegas was the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
Topics Europe, Photo, U.S. news, World
First Published
Next Story Las Vegas Gunman Stephen Paddock Kept Firing for 10 Minutes, Police Say
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement