The Eiffel Tower went dark overnight to pay homage to the victims of two tragedies: the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured and the weekend knife attack in the French port city of Marseille.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted Monday that "Tonight we turn off the lights of the Eiffel Tower at midnight (6 p.m. ET)" to honor the victims of the two attacks, continuing a practice of bowing in respect to victims of horror by darkening the glittering monument that crowns the City of Light.

The attack late Sunday by a lone gunman in Las Vegas was the worst mass shooting in modern American history.