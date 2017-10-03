Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Storyline
Las Vegas Shooting
News
Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean Cancels Weekend Concerts After Las Vegas Massacre

by Daniel Arkin

advertisement

Jason Aldean, the country music superstar who was performing when a gunman opened fire in Las Vegas on Sunday night, has canceled his next three concerts "out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans."

"It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends," Aldean said Tuesday night in a statement on Twitter.

Image: Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival - Day 3
Jason Aldean performs during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. Mindy Small / FilmMagic

Aldean was belting out hits at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Sunday night when the lone gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, sprayed the crowd of some 22,000 fans with a barrage of bullets for nine minutes, killing at least 59 people and injuring at least 500 others.

Aldean, who was slated to perform three shows this weekend in Southern California, said he plans to resume his tour on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do — play our songs for them," Aldean said.

Country Star Jason Aldean, Pregnant Wife Unharmed in Las Vegas Attack 1:43

Related: One Minute Jason Aldean Was Rocking; the Next It Was ‘World War III’

He thanked his friends and fans for "the outpouring of love."

"You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time," he said.

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin
Topic U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Las Vegas Gunman Meticulously Planned Shooting, Sheriff Says
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement