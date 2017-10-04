Las Vegas Gunman Meticulously Planned Shooting, Sheriff Says

Sunday night's shooting spree in Las Vegas was meticulously planned for some time, the Clark County sheriff said Tuesday, expressing frustration that no one appeared to have noticed the gunman's unusual actions and alerted authorities.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo also slammed a German newspaper for publishing what appeared to be crime scene photos from the gunman's hotel, saying the site was an active crime scene.

The carnage inflicted by the gunman, whom authorities have identified as Stephen Paddock, was "obviously premeditated," Lombardo said at news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"The fact that he had the type of weaponry and the amount of weaponry in that [hotel] room — it was pre-planned extensively," Lombardo said. "I'm pretty sure he evaluated everything that he did in his actions."

Lombardo called that "troublesome," saying it was likely that somebody noticed something suspicious about Paddock's behavior at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino but didn't say anything.

Police "can't be at all places at all times," Lombardo said, so it's vital that when anybody sees anything suspicious, he or she should alert authorities.

"We act on that," he said. "Quite often, what we experience in our line of work [is] a citizen thinks it's trivial and they say, 'Nah, I don't want to bother the police.' We ask you to bother the police."

Lombardo also sharply criticized the publication by a German tabloid of what appear to be photos of Paddock's hotel room, where he'd been staying since last Thursday, and the corridor outside it.

The photos show crime scene tape crisscrossing the room's bullet-pocked door, as well as a gun with a scope and what appears to be a room service table. No other weapons are visible in the photos.

Lombardo wouldn't explicitly confirm that the photos are authentic. But he made it clear that he was deeply distressed by their publication, saying the room remained an active crime scene.

"I can tell you I'm very troubled by it," he said. "We have an internal investigation going as we speak as to how those photographs were obtained."

Paddock is believed to have been responsible for the deaths of 59 people when he opened fire on a country music concert outside his hotel room on Sunday night. Lombardo said Tuesday that all but three of the victims have been identified.