Dramatic body camera video released Tuesday shows the chaos and terror in the minutes after a gunman opened fire on the Las Vegas Strip, sending police officers scrambling to figure out where the shots were coming from.

In the first part of a compilation of videos released by the Las Vegas metropolitan police, a group of officers can be seen crouching and hunkering down behind a wall facing Mandelay Bay Resort and Casino, from which Stephen Paddock unloaded a hail of bullets into a crowd of country music festival-goers.

An officer can be heard shouting "Everyone stay down! Stay down!" after a barrage of bullets rains down on the Strip. Another officer can be heard saying the gunfire was "coming out of the window" at the Mandelay.

In another part of the compilation, officers can be seen evacuating people from the line of fire.

At least 58 people were killed, in addition to the gunman, and more than 500 others were injured in the massacre, which unfolded over the course of nine to 11 minutes Sunday night, Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said. He said that the first call of shots fired was received at 10:08 p.m. Sunday (1:09 a.m. ET Monday) and that the gunfire stopped at 10:19 p.m.