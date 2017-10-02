The mass shooting during a Jason Aldean performance at a music festival in Las Vegas is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. The massacre eclipsed the deadly 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, in which 49 people were killed.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Las Vegas Sheriff: 50+ Dead, 200+ Injured In Shooting 5:05 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1059611715774" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

These are the most deadly mass shootings in modern American history:

More than 50 killed

Around 10 p.m. (1 a.m. ET) Sunday, gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, a resident of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire from his 32nd floor hotel room on a crowd watching Aldean perform at an outdoor music festival. Police responded to Mandalay Bay Resort and fatally shot Paddock. Several weapons were located in Paddock's hotel room, but it was not immediately clear what type of weapons were recovered. Police reported more than 50 people were dead and more than 200 people were injured in the shooting.

49 killed

On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed and dozens more were wounded after a gunman Omar Mateen opened fire and took hostages at Pulse, a LGBT-friendly nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Mateen was later killed following a standoff with police. Mateen was a lone-wolf shooter, using a rifle and handgun he'd purchased legally, authorities say. While family and friends initially said Mateen had not been radicalized, call logs from the night of the shooting show that the shooter was "saying he pledges to the Islamic State."

In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 photo, Marco Quiroga, who works to support LGBTQ and social-justice causes in central Florida, reflects in front of one of the memorials at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla. A year after the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the city's gay Latinos are trying to build up their community by forming support groups, seeking seats at the tables of power and creating a foundation to champion gays and Latinos. John Raoux / AP

32 killed

On April 16, 2007, 23-year-old Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho shot 32 people to death on the Blacksburg, Virginia, campus before killing himself. The dead included 27 students and five faculty members. Another 17 people were injured. Days after the shooting, the worst school shooting in the nation's history, NBC News received a package from Cho that contained a video of him ranting about rich "brats" and complaining about being bullied.

Students visit a makeshift memorial set up on the campus of Virginia Tech for the students and faculty that lost their lives in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history on April 18, 2007 in Blacksburg, Va. Evan Vucci / AP File

27 killed

On Dec. 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 28 people, including himself, his mother, 20 elementary school kids and six school staff and faculty at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Lanza suffered from extreme mental health issues that weren't treated, and was preoccupied with violence, a report from state officials found. He also had easy access to weapons, the report said.

23 killed

On Oct. 16, 1991, A 35-year-old named George Hennard crashed his pickup through Luby's Cafeteria, a packed restaurant in Killeen, Texas. He shot and killed 23 people before shooting and killing himself. Twenty-seven others were wounded. The Texas massacre is the deadliest shooting to not happen at a school in U.S. history. According to a former roommate, Hennard "hated blacks, Hispanics, gays. He said women were snakes."

21 killed

On July 18, 1984, James Huberty, a 41-year-old former security guard who had lost his job, opened fire at a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California, killing 21 employees and customers, including children. A police sniper killed him an hour after he started shooting.

Related: Mass Killings Inspire Copycats, Study Finds

18 killed

On Aug. 1, 1966, former U.S. Marine Charles Joseph Whitman, 25, killed his mother and wife, then went on top of a tower at University of Texas at Austin and killed 16 others. He also wounded at least 30. Whitman had complained of physical and mental health issues before the attack. He was then shot by a police officer. An autopsy after his death revealed he had a brain tumor, but it was not clear whether that had affected his actions.

14 killed

On Dec. 2, 2015, 14 people were reported dead and an estimated 14 hurt in an attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, a state-run facility that provides services to people with developmentally disabled people and trains social workers who care for them. The husband-and-wife assailants were eventually killed by police in a shootout.

14 killed

On Aug. 20, 1986, postman Patrick Henry Sherill killed 14 postal workers in Edmond, Oklahoma, and then killed himself with a shot to the head. The rampage came a week after two supervisors reprimanded him for lousy performance.

Related: 'Absolute Devastation' Among Orlando's LGBTQ Community

13 killed

On April 20, 1999, students Eric Harris, 18, and Dylan Klebold, 17, killed 12 other students and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. Two dozen were injured. They then killed themselves in the school's library. In journal entries, the high school seniors had written about a desire to imitate events such as the Oklahoma City bombing.

13 killed

On Nov. 5, 2009, Mad. Nidal Malik Hasan, 39, killed 13 people and injured 32 others at Fort Hood, Texas. Hasan has been sentenced to death.

13 killed

On April 3, 2009, in Binghamton, New York, 41-year-old Jiverly Wong, an immigrant, killed 13 people and injured four others at an immigrant services center before killing himself. President Obama called the shootings "an act of senseless violence."

13 killed

On Feb. 18, 1983, three robbers at the Wah Mee gambling club in Seattle killed 13 people. Kwan Fai Mak and Benjamin Ng were convicted of murder later that year and are serving life sentences; Wai-Chu Ng was deported to Hong Kong in 2014.