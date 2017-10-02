Las Vegas Shooting: What We Know About the Victims So Far

One was an emergency room nurse who’d gone to Las Vegas for a wedding anniversary — and died protecting his wife from gunfire.

Another was an Alaskan fisherman celebrating a big catch.

A police records technician from Manhattan Beach, California, also went to the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Saturday night, and she, too, became part of the soaring death toll in America’s deadliest mass shooting on modern history.

Here’s what we know about those killed in the attack so far:

Sonny Melton with his wife Heather Melton. Courtesy Heather Melton

Sonny Melton, 29, and his wife, Heather, were celebrating their wedding anniversary at the music festival when gunfire rang out, NBC Tennessee affiliate WSMV reported.

Sonny, an emergency room nurse, “saved my life,” Heather Melton said. “He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back."

"I want everyone to know what a kindhearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe," Heather said.

Adrian Murfitt, of Anchorage, Alaska, was one of the people killed when a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Courtesy of Avonna Murfit / via AP

Commercial fisherman Adrian Murfitt, 35, had traveled to Nevada from his home in Anchorage, Alaska, after a successful season on the water, The Associated Press reported.

Murfitt “was happy to pay some things off and had made some really good money,” his sister, Shannon Gothard, told the AP. He “decided to go out and celebrate and go to the concert and treat himself to something nice and fun.”

Gothard told the AP that her family spoke with a friend who was with her brother when he died.

Rhonda LeRocque, 42, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was also among the dead, NBC Boston reported.

"We've lost a gem," her mother, Rhonda LeRocque, told the station Monday.

"She didn’t deserve this, her family doesn’t deserve this," said Jennifer Zeleneski, LeRocque's half-sister. "She was an amazing person, a great mom, great wife. She always had something nice to say when you needed it."