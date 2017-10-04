Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the gunman who opened fire on concert-goers in Las Vegas Sunday, arrived back in the United States late Tuesday, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said.

Danley, 62, who lived with Stephen Paddock, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a flight from the Philippines. Danley was escorted by FBI agents.

It was not immediately clear where she was being taken.

Investigators believe Danley, who had traveled to Hong Kong on Sept. 25, could fill in some of the blanks as to why Paddock assembled an arsenal of guns and opened fire on a crowd, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

"We anticipate some information from her shortly," Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said earlier Tuesday. "She is currently a person of interest."

Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in his Danley’s home country, the Philippines, in the week before he unleashed the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials. It was not known whether the money was for her or her family or for another purpose.

Investigators believe Paddock and Danley started dating in the spring and lived together in Mesquite, Nevada. They do not believe she was involved in the shooting, although Paddock did have some of her identification on him, law enforcement officials have said.

Investigators still have not determined a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.