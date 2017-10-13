The chronology of events in the Las Vegas music festival shooting shifted again Friday when authorities said a hotel security guard injured by the gunman was struck just as the massacre unfolded, and not minutes earlier.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's assessment backtracks from when he initially told reporters Monday that the guard, Jesus Campos, was shot at 9:59 p.m. on the night of the Oct. 1 rampage. That was a change from when he said previously that Campos was shot after the attack on the concert.

An emotional Lombardo, however, reiterated that the investigation remains fluid and that there is "no conspiracy" to hide certain information from the public.

He said in the latest news conference that "I still stand by" the time he gave of 9:59 p.m. because that's when Campos was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where shooter Stephen Paddock was staying and plotting the shooting. Campos was responding to a jammed fire door in the vicinity of Paddock's room.

Police have said that Paddock, 64, fired more than 200 bullets into the hallway and nearby rooms ahead of the shooting from his Mandalay Bay hotel suite, which began at 10:05 p.m. For 10 minutes, police said, Paddock unloaded weapons from his suite windows onto thousands of people at an outdoor concert across the street.

Lombardo said Friday that Campos was hit "in close proximity" to 10:05 p.m., not 9:59 p.m.

But after Campos was shot in the leg, Lomdardo added, he was able to radio to security that shots were fired and also use his cellphone for help. He survived and is also credited with waving off a maintenance worker who happened to be on the 32nd floor when the shooting began.

The tweaked run down of events comes after Mandalay Bay owner MGM Resorts insisted in a statement Thursday that "misinformation" was being provided to the public and it had other information to dispute the police's timeline. The company did not detail where that information came from.

"We know that shots were being fired at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio," MGM said.

In addition, MGM said, "Metro officers were together with armed Mandalay Bay security officers in the building when Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio. These Metro officers and armed Mandalay Bay security officers immediately responded to the 32nd floor."

How exactly the carnage developed remains in the center of the dispute between MGM and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The casino hotel's liability — and when it may have first alerted police to the shooting — is coming under question as potential lawsuits are prepared. The first such lawsuit was filed Wednesday by a shooting survivor against MGM, as well as the concert promoter and the manufacturer of so-called "bump stocks," the rapid-fire gun modifications purchased by Paddock.

Paddock was ultimately able to kill 58 people and wound nearly 550 others — the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history — before turning his weapons on himself, police said. Discrepancies in the timeline also raise questions about the possibility that if police knew about the shooting sooner, they could have stopped Paddock before more people were harmed.

The FBI said Friday that they have received 2,000 leads so far, but a motive for the shooting remains unclear.