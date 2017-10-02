WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting at the Las Vegas strip that killed more than 50 people, the White House said Monday.

Chief of Staff John Kelly briefed the president early Monday morning, Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser Tom Bossert told NBC News, calling the law-enforcement response to the shooting at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino "extremely fast."

Trump, who is to make a statement on the shootings at 10:30 a.m. ET, offered his "warmest condolences" to the victims of the shooting — now America's deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted about the "senseless violence in Las Vegas," praising first responders and sending love and sympathy to victims.

To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump also shared prayers for "victims, families & loved ones" Monday morning.

My heart and prayers goes out to victims, families & loved ones! #PrayForLasVegas — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

The White House continues to monitor the situation, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement to reporters. "All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers," she said.