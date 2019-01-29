Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 29, 2019, 6:26 PM GMT By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — The FBI says that while it found no single factor motivating the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, investigators believe gunman Stephen Paddock wanted to die in infamy, in part inspired by his father's reputation as a bank robber.

The findings are part of an analysis released Tuesday by the FBI nearly 16 months after the attack that killed 58 people and injured nearly 900 others at a country music festival.

FBI agents and behavioral specialists believe Paddock was in part influenced by the memory of his father, a bank robber and fugitive who at one point was on the FBI's most wanted list.

They say Paddock was not directed nor inspired by any ideologically-motived groups, was not furthering any religions, political or social agenda and that he acted alone.