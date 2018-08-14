Nebraska becomes first state to use fentanyl in execution

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Nebraska on Tuesday became the first state to execute a prisoner with a deadly cocktail that included a drug that has killed thousands of innocent Americans — fentanyl.

Carey Dean Moore, a convicted double-murderer who has spent more than half his life on death row, was strapped at 10 a.m. local time (11 a.m. ET) to a gurney in the death chamber at the state penitentiary in Lincoln.

At 10:57 a.m., state officials announced that Moore's execution was finished, local NBC affiliate WOWT reported. The exact time of death was not immediately released.

Nebraska death row inmate Carey Dean Moore is seen in this undated photo. Nebraska Dept of Correctional Services / AP

The drugs were administered intravenously, starting with Valium to knock Moore out, according to the notice that the Nebraska Department of Corrections sent on Jan. 19 to the condemned man.

Next, Moore, 60, was injected with fentanyl, an opioid that has fueled the plague of fatal overdoses that killed more than 150 people just in Nebraska last year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That was followed by cisatracurium besylate to paralyze Moore’s muscles and potassium chloride to stop his heart.

It was Nebraska's first execution in more than two decades. And Moore did not die alone.

“State law allows three witnesses to attend on behalf of Moore, in addition to one member of the clergy,” according to Nebraska DOC. “Up to three witnesses may also attend on behalf of the victims’ families.”

It was not immediately clear who those witnesses were, but the DOC released the names of the four reporters who were there for the execution.

Moore is the first prisoner put to death in Nebraska by lethal injection, prisoner officials said. Up until 1997, the last time an inmate was put to death, the state used the electric chair.

Moore had been on death row longer than any other prisoner in Nebraska. He was convicted of killing two cab drivers, Maynard Helgeland and Reuel Van Ness, five days apart in 1979. He had spent 38 years on death row, longer than anyone in U.S. history.

While the ACLU of Nebraska asked the state Supreme Court on Monday to delay the execution, Moore made it clear he was ready to die.

Billy Dickson of Omaha, who has been corresponding with Moore for 20 years, told The Omaha World-Herald newspaper before the execution that Moore was tired of living on death row.

“For his good and for the victims’ families, I would hope this time it is carried out, as much as I will miss him,” he said. “I have hope that I will see him again.”

Moore came close to being executed in 2011. His execution was stayed by the state Supreme Court after questions were raised about how the DOC got its hands on a lethal drug the agency had planned to use on Moore.

In 1999, Nebraska placed a moratorium on executions, and nine years later the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that the electric chair was cruel and unusual punishment.

Then in 2015, the largely Republican Nebraska legislature abolished the death penalty, over the objections of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who vetoed the initial bill. But a year later, Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question that reversed the death penalty repeal.