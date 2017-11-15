Ohio plans Wednesday to execute a death row inmate who is so sick that prison officials will provide a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe during the lethal injection.

Alva Campbell, 69, was convicted of shooting 18-year-old Charles Dials in cold blood during a carjacking following his 1997 escape from custody on armed robbery charges.

Campbell, who had already served 20 years for an earlier murder, pretended he was paralyzed to stage his getaway. But his lawyers say there is nothing fake about his illnesses now.

Death row inmate Alva Campbell. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation via AP

"Campbell suffers from lung cancer, COPD, respiratory failure, prostate cancer, hip replacement, and severe pneumonia," they wrote in a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court. "Campbell must take oxygen treatments four times a day in order to function, and he relies on a walker for very limited mobility."

His legal team says he is also allergic to midazolam, the sedative Ohio uses in its lethal injection. And prison officials couldn't find viable veins on his arms during a recent exam.

His medical condition sets the stage for an execution that is so excruciating that it would violate the constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment, defense lawyers argued in their briefs.

At one point during the appeals process, Campbell suggested that a firing squad would be a better alternative, but that's not allowed under current Ohio law.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has said it plans to accommodate Campbell's medical needs, including providing a wedge-shaped pillow so he does not have to lie fly on his back, which could aggravate his breathing problems.

The Supreme Court rejected Campbell's last-ditch request for a stay of execution on Tuesday. He was also denied clemency by a board that was told of an abysmal upbringing rife with sexual abuse and beatings.

"It is easy to blame deceased parents or a childhood for mistakes or even crimes — but not for two separate murders committed decades apart," Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien told the parole board.

Campbell's execution is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.