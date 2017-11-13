Digital Showcase: Meet the Press Film Festival with AFI

Ferryman at the Wall

Originally proposed as an international peace park with Mexico, Big Bend, Texas has a unique relationship with its southern neighbor. For the past 40 years, Mike Davidson has been ferrying tourists across the Rio Grande for a little taste of Mexican life — but now a great big border wall might divide the park.

Edith + Eddie

Edith and Eddie, ages 96 and 95, are America's oldest interracial newlyweds. Their love story is disrupted by a family feud that threatens to tear the couple apart.

Gavin Grimm Vs.

In 2016, transgender teen Gavin Grimm sued his local school board after its members refused to let him use the bathroom of his choice. He was ready to take his case all the way to the Supreme Court--and then the election happened.

Shawna: Life on the Sex Offender Registry

After having consensual sex with a younger boy while she was still a teenager, Shawna Baldwin found herself one of the 800,000 people on American's sex offender registries. Now in her mid-thirties and a mother of three, this short documentary explores the effects that being a registrant has had on her life.

Los Lecheros

The fates of undocumented immigrant workers and Wisconsin's $43 billion dairy industry are closely intertwined - and both are grappling with their options for survival as fears of ICE raids and deportations under the Trump administration grow.

A Debtors' Prison

Across the racially segregated landscape of St. Louis County, Missouri, thousands of people are routinely sent to jail because they cannot pay local court fines and fees.

62 Days

Marlise Munoz was 33 years old and 14 weeks pregnant with her second child when she died. She suffered a pulmonary embolism and was pronounced brain-dead in a hospital in Fort Worth, TX.

Monument | Monumento

At Friendship Park, a unique meeting place along the US-Mexico border, family members and loved ones from both countries can see and speak to each other through a meshed fence, but they cannot touch.

Election Day 2016

After a long and contentious presidential campaign, 10,000 people spontaneously came to pay tribute to Susan B. Anthony's grave in Rochester, NY.