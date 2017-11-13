How to Watch the Meet the Press Film Festival with AFI

Want to watch the Meet the Press Film Festival with AFI but can’t make it to Washington, D.C.?

Whether you watch online or on demand, Meet the Press is hosting a special digital showcase from the festival. Here’s how you can catch the short documentaries for yourself.

Online

If you’re watching on a computer, you can watch the films on NBC News Digital right here.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Ferryman at the Wall 15:37 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1094670915755" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

OTT

Prefer to lean back and watch the films? The digital showcase is available on Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV. Just download the NBC News app and dive into the Meet the Press category within the app.

On-Demand

If you’re a cable subscriber, you can find the digital showcase on most set-top boxes within the on-demand function. Just open the NBC News section.

(Hint: You can also watch Meet the Press here every week!)

Comcast X1 subscribers can also find the festival within the Films and Movies section.