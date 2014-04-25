Pope John Paul II Crucifix Falls, Crushes Man to Death

A man was crushed to death when a giant crucifix dedicated to Pope John Paul II collapsed and fell on him, ITV News reports. The accident came just days before a historic canonization that will see the late pope declared a saint.
The 98-foot-high wooden and concrete cross fell during a ceremony in the Italian Alpine village of Cevo on Thursday, killing 21-year-old student Marco Gusmini. Another man was taken to hospital.
The structure was dedicated to John Paul II on his visit to the region in 1998.