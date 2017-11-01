WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would “certainly consider” sending the man accused of mowing down at least eight people with a rented truck in New York City to the U.S. detention facility at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

“Send him to Gitmo. I would certainly consider that, yes,” the president told reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Asked if he thought the alleged attacker’s family could also represent a threat to the United States, Trump said he thought so.

“He did,” the president said of Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the Uzbek immigrant suspected of carrying out what law enforcement said was an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington on Nov. 1, 2017. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

The president's comments came shortly after Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., argued Saipov should be labeled an enemy combatant. This would allow the suspect to be interrogated without a lawyer present.

"If you take up arms against the United States in the name of radical Islam, you should be treated as a terrorist," Graham, who sits on the Judiciary and Armed Services committees, said Wednesday. "You’ll never convince me that the best way to gather intelligence in this war … is reading them their Miranda rights."

As commander in chief, Trump can classify an individual as an enemy combatant, empowering the U.S. to detain that person without trial and without the rights granted to civilians, like the right to a lawyer. Guantánamo Bay is the best-known detention center of enemy combatants, where the American Civil Liberties Union says more than half the prison’s detainees are currently being held without charge or trial.

Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, also argued for the designation.

"From Orlando to San Bernardino and Boston to Manhattan, we must not consider these attacks on our homeland in isolation, but rather recognize them for what they are: acts of war," McCain said in a statement. "As such, the New York terror suspect should be held and interrogated — thoroughly, responsibly, and humanely — as an enemy combatant consistent with the Law of Armed Conflict."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Sen. Graham: NYC Terror Suspect Should Be Designated an 'Enemy Combatant' 1:39 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1086218819707" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Barack Obama's administration sought to stop using the enemy combatant term, arguing in court they could detain certain terror suspects without it.But the Trump administration revived it, applying the enemy combatant designation to an American ISIS fighter captured Sept. 12 in Syria. As a candidate, the president promised to "load up" Guantánamo Bay "with some really bad dudes."

However, an administration official told NBC News there's likely no legal authority to send Saipov to the detention facility. Charges against Saipov could be filed as early as Wednesday, though it's still unclear whether he'll first face state or federal charges.

Trump argued that the court process for accused terrorists takes too long.

"We also have to come up with punishment that’s far quicker…than the punishment these animals are getting right now,” Trump said prior to the Cabinet meeting. “We need quick justice and we need strong justice. Much quicker and much stronger than we have right now, because what we have right now is a joke and its a laughing stock and no wonder so much of this stuff takes place."

Graham told reporters that the suspect would not need to be held at Guantánamo — though he could be — and that it was possible Saipov could later be reclassified as a civilian.

"The idea that America is not part of the battlefield is insane. Tell that to the people who were in the Twin Towers, tell that to people in the Pentagon," Graham said. "The Constitution is not a suicide pact. We have a rule of law in place that covers situations like this, it's called the Law of War."

Despite a similar appeal from Graham in 2013, Obama did not declare Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev an enemy combatant, but the Justice Department did invoke a public safety exception to delay reading the suspect his Miranda rights.

Tsarnaev was tried for his crimes by a jury and sentenced to death in 2015, and he is currently on death row.