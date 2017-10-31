Trump Calls NYC Attacker ‘Very Sick and Deranged Person’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump called Tuesday's murderous spree by a rental truck driver in New York City "another attack by a very sick and deranged person" in a tweet after being briefed by his chief of staff, John Kelly.

"Law enforcement is following this closely," Trump tweeted. "NOT IN THE U.S.A.!"

The incident is being investigated as a terror attack. Law enforcement officials said the attacker shouted "Allah Akbar!"

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders earlier told reporters in a statement that the president "will be continually updated as more details are known. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."

Both first lady Melania Trump, who was in New York City at the time, and the president's daughter Ivanka, a White House senior adviser, tweeted about the incident, sending prayers to those affected.

The driver of a rental truck deliberately drove onto a bike path on the West Side of lower Manhattan hitting bicyclists and others before getting out of the vehicle and being shot by police, law enforcement officials and witnesses said.

At least eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured. The driver is hospitalized and in police custody. Police said he was 29 years old but would not disclose his name.