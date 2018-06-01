“Those families who remain in hotels will at that point have no additional financial support in the housing side so they will for all intents and purposes become homeless,” said Tara Parrish, lead organizer with the Pioneer Valley Project, a grass-roots community organization in Springfield traveling to Washington with the families.

Late last month, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both Massachusetts Democrats, introduced legislation that would require FEMA to activate the longer-term housing program for Hurricane Maria.

FEMA has previously provided longer-term housing assistance after other natural disasters, such has Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy.

“FEMA can simply flip a switch to make this happen," said Denise Collazo, chief of staff at faith-based community organizing group Faith in Action. "For whatever reason, they’re choosing inaction."

FEMA did not respond to a request for comment this week, but said in May on its website that the longer-term housing program was not necessary to address the needs of those displaced after Hurricane Maria. The agency cited the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General in saying that the previously activated long-term assistance was both inefficient and not cost effective.

“FEMA collaborates directly with HUD to find housing solutions for disaster survivors and is providing a variety of housing programs to adequately meet the unique needs of disaster survivors that are more timely and effective than” the longer-term housing program, FEMA said on its website.

In a statement announcing the final extension of the transitional sheltering program in May, FEMA said it had offered “ongoing and unprecedented support for disaster survivors of hurricanes Maria and Irma.” More than 7,000 families affected by the hurricanes were provided hotel rooms through the program, FEMA said.

FEMA has also offered to help families seeking transportation back to the island.

But Ramon Siaca, who lived with his wife and three children in a wooden home in Bayamón that was blown away by the hurricane, said he cannot return to Puerto Rico.

Ramon Siaca is living in a hotel room in West Springfield, Massachusetts, with his wife and three children. Courtesy of Rosah Clase

“I have nowhere to go,” he said. Siaca, 37, is living in a hotel room in West Springfield with his wife and three children, ages 6, 8 and 15.

“The kids always ask me: ‘Dad, are we going to stay here? When do we have to leave?’” he said. “We have the desperation of June 30 when we have to leave.”

Siaca said he and the other families were hoping FEMA would enact the long-term housing program to help them rent apartments, after months of living in limbo in a hotel. The rooms have no kitchens, so families either have to microwave food or plug in small appliances and cook in the bathroom, he said.