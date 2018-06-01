Congressional Hispanics call for independent commission over Puerto Rico hurricane deaths

“In order for legislators to propose any legislation, we need numbers — and the numbers [of hurricane related deaths] we got were wrong,” said Serrano. “Numbers do have consequences.”

At the conference, Federico De Jesús, from the Power4Puerto Rico coalition, reminded attendees of the need to increase data access and transparency in Puerto Rico in order to come up with effective emergency response plans.

“It’s not time to privatize the Institute of Statistics (PRIS) — at a time when we still don’t how many people died,” said De Jesus. “And still, lives continue to be at risk.”

The conference took place a day after a judge ruled in favor of Puerto Rican journalists from the Center of Investigative Journalism and CNN who sued the island’s government over the release of death certificates.

"This Court determines, in first place, the death certificates and the additional information requested by the plaintiffs are of public nature and, secondly, the State does not have a compelling interest to justify denying access to them,” read judge Lauracelis Roques Arroyo’s ruling. With the exception of social security numbers, all information contained in death certificates is not privileged, the ruling stated.

In a statement, Puerto Rico’s Secretary of Public Affairs Ramón Rosario suggested that the administration of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló plans to comply with the judge’s order.

The court decision was praised by Puerto Rico Senate minority leader Eduardo Bhatia.

“I think it’s marvelous,” said Bhatia during an interview with NBC News. “I don’t think people realize how poisonous this can be.”

Days after a commencement speech at his alma mater, Princeton University, Bhatia told NBC some people in Puerto Rico have "shock syndrome."

Eduardo Bhatia, minority leader and former president of the Senate of Puerto Rico, addresses members of Princeton University's Class of 2018 during the University's Baccalaureate service Sunday, June 3, in Princeton, New Jersey. Bhatia is a 1986 alumnus of Princeton.

“I think that with everything that has happened with the hurricane, and even before with the economic crisis, part of the exercise we have to do is to speak up,” said Bhatia. “Silence is not an option anymore.”

Despite the court decision on Tuesday, the Rosselló administration is still facing another lawsuit over public death count data.

Puerto Rico's beleaguered Institute of Statistics (PRIS) — the island’s autonomous agency that works to ensure accurate data collection separate from government and political pressures — filed a lawsuit on Friday to order Puerto Rico’s Secretary of Health Rafael Rodríguez Mercado and the Director of the Demographic Registry Wanda del C. Llovet Díaz to urgently comply with an information request order from the Institute put forward in April 24.

The request urges both public officials to publish in an open source way preliminary and daily updates about deaths in Puerto Rico.

PRIS has clashed with the Rosselló administration for nearly a year over its decision to strip it of its independent status and consolidate it under a government agency, despite entreaties from scientists, statisticians and bipartisan members of the U.S. Congress.

Just hours after the PRIS’s lawsuit was filed, Puerto Rican officials released part of the public mortality data many have spent months trying to obtain. However, such actions do not change the nature of the lawsuit.

“The case presented by the Institute will continue to move forward, as the information request from the Institute is related to individual information about each death, information that has not been made available yet,” said Mario Marazzi, PRIS's executive director, in a statement.

Hurricane season already started in Puerto Rico and more than 10,000 households in the island still have no access to electricity nearly nine months after Hurricane Maria.

FOLLOW NBC LATINO ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.