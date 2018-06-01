Congressional Hispanics call for independent commission into Puerto Rico hurricane deaths

Hispanic members of Congress on Wednesday called for an independent commission to investigate how deaths have been counted from Hurricane Maria and whether underreporting in the immediate aftermath slowed Washington's response.

The call comes as the Puerto Rican government and the Trump administration are facing a backlash over the death count from the hurricane after a recent Harvard study estimated that it could surpass 4,600 — more than 70 times the official death toll of 64.

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus argued at a news conference Wednesday that inconsistent death estimates led President Donald Trump to celebrate his administration's response to Hurricane Maria when he visited the island two weeks after the storm hit. Trump suggested that it wasn’t “a real catastrophe" like Hurricane Katrina in 2005 because the official death toll at the time of his visit was only 16.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., said she was calling for an independent commission "similar to what we had in 9/11 to examine the death toll, the federal response and how federal agencies such as FEMA may have responded sluggishly based on artificially low numbers."

FEMA said "the insinuation that federal response has been lacking is absurd," calling its response "historic" in a statement to NBC News. Some of the aid from FEMA included more than $1.3 billion in support to survivors, a 62-day mission to provide food and water, and the installations of 2,193 generators, among other efforts, the agency said.

FEMA also emphasized that the agency "is not a first responder" and clarified that "the actual counting of disaster-related fatalities is the responsibility of local jurisdictions, not FEMA."

At the news conference, Rep. José Serrano, D-N.Y., emphasized that when accurate numbers are not made public, it’s hard to measure a disaster’s full scope.