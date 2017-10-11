FEMA authorized $70 million to Puerto Rico's water authority as questions arise over the safety of the potable water that has been restored, the agency announced Wednesday morning.

Although the president of the Authority of Aqueducts and Sewers (AAA as it's known in Spanish) defended the quality of the drinking water, the EPA is recommending that Puerto Ricans take steps to ensure the water is safe for drinking.

“Right now, we recommend that all water be used for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, or washing dishes be boiled,” Puerto Rico’s EPA director Carmen Guerrero, was quoted saying by the island’s newspaper El Nuevo Dia.

Guerrero said that though the water supplied by AAA complies with the standards of the Health Department, there have been ruptures along the pipes that can cause contamination and noted the call is for prevention.

Around 63 percent of the island currently has potable water, a number that has been slowly increasing, since Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico three weeks ago. But dozens of water and wastewater treatment plants remain inactive after the hurricane. And damage to the laboratories where water quality is analyzed has forced the island's water authority to outsource the task to private entities.

The president of the AAA, Elí Díaz Atienza, has ruled out ruptures and damage to pipes and told El Nuevo Dia “the water that is coming to the houses compiles with all the federal and state requirements.”

The EPA has been working with federal and local governments to assist in the aftermath of hurricane Maria. On Sunday, the EPA received permission from the government of Puerto Rico to use sodium dichloroisocyanurate (NaDCC) tablets for water purification. The tablets were donated by the UN World Food Programme and are used to disinfect water.

The EPA, which has authorized a total of $210 million in aid to Puerto Rico, urges citizens to purify water until further notice to prevent gastrointestinal outbreaks and other diseases.

