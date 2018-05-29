Many of the deaths they found on the U.S. territory were caused by the interruption of health care, electricity and utility services after the hurricane decimated the island.

Hurricane Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 20, knocking power out to the entire island and leaving long-lasting damage in its wake.

The researchers, with Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and other institutions, surveyed nearly 3,300 households across Puerto Rico and asked people about causes of death, displacement and loss of infrastructure. The study estimated a mortality rate of 14.3 deaths per 1,000 persons during the three months after the hurricane hit.

That toll was then extrapolated to the island as a whole and compared the mortality rate for the same time period in 2016, according to the study.

Destroyed communities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico on Sept. 28, 2017. Gerald Herbert / AP

“Our estimates also indicate that mortality rates stayed high throughout the rest of the year,” the researchers wrote.

While the official death toll remains at 64, several news organizations had already been placing the number of island deaths from Hurricane Maria at more than 1,000. And after months of pressure, the Puerto Rican government ordered a review of the deaths and called in George Washington University to lead an independent, in-depth review of the death toll. Their findings have yet to be released.

"The GW study to estimate the excess mortality from Hurricane Maria is ongoing," wrote Mina Radman, a spokeswoman for GW's Milken Institute School of Public Health. "The team expects to have results this summer," "We do not have anyone available to comment on the Harvard study."

In a statement on the new study, Carlos R. Mercader, executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, commented:

"The Government of Puerto Rico welcomes the newly released Harvard University survey and we look forward to analyzing it. As the world knows, the magnitude of this tragic disaster caused by Hurricane Maria resulted in many fatalities. We have always expected the number to be higher than what was previously reported. That is why we commissioned The George Washington University to carry out a thorough study on the number of fatalities caused by Hurricane Maria which will be released soon. Both studies will help us better prepare for future natural disasters and prevent lives from being lost.”

Just one month ago, an island-wide blackout hit the island — seven months after the storm.