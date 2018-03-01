Judge extends FEMA temporary housing for Puerto Ricans displaced after hurricane

Puerto Ricans who fled Hurricane Maria’s devastation and have been temporarily housed in motels and hotels on the mainland were granted a 20-day extension, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

After a telephone hearing conducted on Monday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman of Massachusetts extended FEMA's Temporary Shelter Assistance (TSA) program to July 23. The program has housed about 1,700 Puerto Rican evacuees. Many families have been struggling to get access to permanent housing in areas where there is a lack of affordable rentals and crowded shelter systems.

The decision comes after a different judge, U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin of Massachusetts, blocked FEMA from ending the program on Saturday, TSA's original end date.

Sorokin’s halt is the result of a lawsuit filed on Saturday by LatinoJustice PRLDEF, a national civil rights group, which filed a restraining order to stop FEMA from ending the program.

“We decided to file the lawsuit when we saw that nothing was being done,” Kira Romero Craft, one of the attorneys in the case, told NBC News.

“We don’t understand why officials from the federal government didn’t come together and acknowledge that there’s a real crisis here. They have had the time to think about this and come up with a solution,” Romero Craft added.

In Tuesday's ruling, Judge Hillman said that "further briefing on the issues would be helpful to the Court” and requested both parties address their positions in writing before July 18.

The judge expects to issue a final order by July 23 to determine whether there will be further extensions to the FEMA program or if a formal hearing needs to be scheduled later this summer to allow testimonies and present more evidence before he makes a final decision, Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan, associate counsel at LatinoJustice PRLDEF, clarified to NBC News.

Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in September, destroying homes and infrastructure, and researchers have estimated that more than 4,500 people may have died in the storm and its aftermath.

Many of the families who left for the mainland U.S. have been living in hotels in New York, Massachusetts, Florida and other states.

According to the lawsuit, FEMA decided to end the program on Saturday without a comprehensive plan to help transition families into long-term housing. Lawyers argued the agency and other federal authorities have not exhausted all the options available to aid these families, including arranging an inter-agency agreement with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to start a Disaster Housing Assistance Program (DHAP), as the agency did after Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy.

FEMA's TSA program housed Puerto Rican hurricane survivors for nearly nine months, amid multiple deadline extensions. During other disasters, survivors participated in the TSA program for at least a year and a half — even though officials have said that the program normally lasts 30 days.

Attorney Craig J. de Recat of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP, who worked with LatinoJustice PRLDEF on the lawsuit said it was a constitutional challenge since U.S. citizens "are entitled to receive what's been given to others."