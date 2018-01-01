Beard knows this process all too well. When she first landed in New York with her two kids — ages 2 and 4 — back in November, Beard waited many days outside the Prevention Assistance and Temporary Housing (PATH) facility in the Bronx to be approved to stay there. She was never able to get in.

"What if they don’t accept me again?" said Beard, 25, who works in a Banana Republic store in Brooklyn and in the city’s Transit Adjudication Bureau as a cashier. Despite working two jobs, she and her family have not been able to access affordable housing in the area.

To spare her kids from the uncertainty and the shelter system, Beard sent them back to Puerto Rico a week ago to stay with their grandparents while she figures out ways to get a permanent home before her children return from Puerto Rico on Aug. 25.

FEMA gave Puerto Ricans like Beard the option to return to Puerto Rico.

"I did consider it but I get frustrated because I think that at least if I'm on the streets here, there are shelters, but in Puerto Rico, if you’re on the street, you’re on the street," Beard said.

Cynthia Beard (far right), with her kids and her husband in New York. Courtesy: Cynthia Beard

According to FEMA, they called more than 1,500 displaced Puerto Ricans to offer to pay for their plane tickets to return to Puerto Rico before July 1 or recommend them ways to look into their state’s shelter system.

As of June 27, only 145 families had either booked their plane tickets or already returned to Puerto Rico. But most families decided to stay even though many don’t have a permanent home.

"I have a job here and there are also better schools for the kids," said Beard, who was one of the many people that declined FEMA's offer. "There is really no choice."

Puerto Rico is still recovering from the devastating hurricane as well as still reeling from a decades-long financial crisis.

Over 130 families are already in the process of applying to NYC housing or are already in the shelter system, according to the Mayor De Blasio’s office.

In Florida, Maria Baez, another displaced Puerto Rican living in Florida with her grandson, got the same call from FEMA last week. Baez declined their offer to return to Puerto Rico.

She said her 5-year-old grandson Christian Dariel, who has cerebral palsy and needs full-time care, is scheduled to undergo medical procedures soon and doesn't want to risk her grandson's life.

Maria Baez and Christian Dariel, a Puerto Rican family who was living in Florida under FEMA's Transitional Shelter Assistance program. Nirma Hasty / NBC News

"There are days that I get really depressed," said Baez about her grandson's situation. "I want to do more for him and I feel like my hands are tied up."

Baez said she has done everything in her power to find a permanent home in Orlando, Florida since she arrived in November. She applied for multiple low-income apartment complexes in her area and is working with a case manager from a local Methodist church to help her look into other permanent housing options.

The biggest obstacle that hundreds of displaced Puerto Ricans like Baez face when trying to find housing is a lack of affordable rentals in Central Florida.

The office of Senator Victor Torres, D-Fla., who represents Orange and Osceola county in Central Florida, called multiple affordable housing places in an effort to help these families before the TSA program was scheduled to end.

"Just the other day I was making calls to these places. Out of 10 affordable housing apartments, nine had nothing available,” Lurimar Cruz, a spokesperson from Torres' office told NBC. "The waiting lists for these places are between 8 to 12 months.”

The Orlando-Kissimmee metropolitan area ranks third in the country for its lack of affordable rentals, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s (NLIHC) 2018 GAP report.

"These families are going to end up in the streets, living in their cars if we don't do something," Torres, told NBC. “Many of these people are elderly, people with disabilities. What they need is help."

For now, Baez is hopeful that she will be able to find permanent housing in the next month or so thanks to the help from community members and some public officials.

"A community organization was able to help pay for three more nights in the hotel,” Baez told NBC. “Right now, I hear some congressmen saying that my application for affordable housing might get priority. Hopefully I’m able to hear back before next month."

If Baez is not able to stay in the hotel after the three days go by, she has a friend who’s willing to take her and Christian Dariel in the meantime.