The disconnect that exists between the government's official numbers eight months after the hurricane and the Harvard study highlights Puerto Rico’s ongoing data-reliability problems, according to statisticians and experts.

The official death toll of 64 is primarily based on Police Department numbers which only account for deaths directly related to the hurricane, such as a tree falling on top of a house during the storm and killing a resident inside, said Mario Marazzi, executive director of the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics. But statisticians like Marazzi and the authors of the Harvard study argue that it's important to look at different data that can account for indirect deaths, such as those caused by medical complications related to a lack of power.

“There’s a CDC [Center for Disease Control] guideline for disasters that defines what are directly related deaths and indirectly related disaster deaths, and we saw that those were not being applied properly in Puerto Rico,” said Satchit Balsari, one of the Harvard study authors, in response to a question from NBC News during a press call.

Before Tuesday's study was released, some reports from Puerto Rican investigative journalists and major U.S. news organizations published several months ago had put the death toll at nearly 1,000, still far higher numbers than the government's official death toll.

On Tuesday, Puerto Rico's Public Safety Secretary, Héctor Pesquera told reporters that the Harvard study is based on a survey. "It is not based on scientific data,” he said, adding he had not studied the Harvard report.

But Caroline Buckee, a Harvard researcher and one of the report's authors, said to reporters that the study, where field researchers visited more than 3,000 households across Puerto Rico in 3 weeks with a budget of about $50,000, helped fill crucial gaps about post-hurricane conditions in the island's households.

“This shows that in a pretty cost-effective way you can get complimentary information during a disaster that could be useful to governments,” said Buckee.

One of the biggest data gaps Harvard researchers found when trying to count the hurricane death toll was in the way death certificates were being issued during the hurricane’s aftermath.

”There needs to be better training in order to count hurricane-related deaths on these certificates — it’s not like a regular death certificate,” said Balsari.

This is not the first time researchers raise concerns involving the issuance of death certificates in Puerto Rico. In 2010, the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics released a report about the island’s mortality rate. In it, the Institute noted that there were errors in the way experts were labeling causes of deaths in such certificates.

Researchers also note that limiting data that can be used, shared and studied following a disaster hinders recovery efforts which rely on a more comprehensive look at the situation on the ground.

“When clear data is not available, it takes us more time to learn what the post-Maria reality is. When we don’t have clear information available, people die,” Marazzi told NBC News. “You lose a lot of credibility and time debating in what study to believe in. This is the way the scientific process works. You get information using different types of methodologies and that’s how you get closer to the truth. Instead of rejecting every single piece of it, we have to embrace it.”

The institute Marazzi oversees was created as an autonomous agency to ensure accurate data collection separate from government and political pressures in Puerto Rico. But the government is stripping the institute of its independence as it consolidates it under a government agency, despite swift criticism from scientists, advocacy groups and lawmakers — including the American Statistical Association and 15 members of the U.S. Congress who, in a letter, expressed bipartisan support for PRIS’ independence and Puerto Rico’s "need for public, independent and unbiased data."

For many islanders, the Harvard study's numbers estimating deaths were more than 70 times the official death count was an affirmation of what they have been saying all along.

A photo with water damage of Pedro Lozada and his late wife Consuelo Moran. This is one of the few things he has left from her. Photo courtesy: Lozada family

"There’s many more, many more,” said Pedro Lozada, 76, a resident of Caguas, who is grieving the deaths of his wife, Consuelo Morán and his 50-year-old special needs son, Miguel Lozada Morán. They both suffered heart attacks after the hurricane and had no access to a working hospital.

“Where was the power? Where was the help?” said Lozada.

San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who was criticized back in November when she suggested that the death toll could be in the hundreds range, said, "This is what I've been screaming at the top of my lungs."

Cayey's mayor, Ortiz Velázquez, recalled feeling “abandoned and distressed” when he and others raised concerns about the death rate with island officials.

“We warned them. Harvard puts out a study that confirms what we saw and they are still denying it,” he said.

While the Harvard study is only an estimate — George Washington University's upcoming epidemiological study is reviewing all deaths after Hurricane Maria — its authors said that having comprehensive estimates could help governments better address future catastrophes. Puerto Rico’s hurricane season officially starts on Friday.

