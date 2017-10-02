About a quarter of Puerto Rico will regain power by next month, Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rosselló, said at a press conference Monday.

The governor also said that almost half — 47 percent — of residents have running water and the number should climb to 60 percent by the end of the week. About 37 percent of Puerto Ricans have cell phone service, he reported, though some areas are still cut off from communication.

A day before President Donald Trump is scheduled to land in the hurricane-ravaged island, Rosselló described details of the operations as the government wrestles with the lack of power and the critical issue of how to distribute water, food and medicine to neighborhoods and towns.

One of the most urgent issues following the hurricane was getting diesel fuel to hospitals so they could run on generators; some hospitals have shut down temporarily as they have run out of fuel. Rosselló said 10 hospitals now have power and two others could regain electricity on Monday.

There are still about 8,000 people in 139 shelters around the island.

People take water from tanks in a truck in Juventud neighborhood , in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, on October 1, 2017. HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP - Getty Images

As of Sunday there were about 1,032 active personnel on the ground in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and another 2, 243 aboard Navy ships off the coasts.

By contrast, a Democratic congressional aide who conducts oversight of military matters told NBC News that "Katrina had 20,000 active troops and 40,000 national guard. This is lame."

The governor, who is pro-statehood, waded into political waters at the press conference, telling reporters that the "root" of Puerto Rico's problems stem from its disadvantage compared to other states. Rosselló said that as long as Puerto Rico is the oldest "colonial territory" in the word, the island's problems will continue to grow.

He added that the U.S. should not push Cuba toward a democracy if it could not take care of that in its own "backyard."

In Florida, home to the nation's second largest Puerto Rican population, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in all 67 of its counties to help families affected by the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

"With families displaced by Hurricane Maria already present and still arriving in Florida, it is critical that our state is prepared to provide the resources they need upon entering our state," said Gov. Scott in a statement.

