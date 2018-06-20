Puerto Rico is officially moving to privatize and upgrade its outdated power grid exactly 9 months after it was flattened by Hurricane Maria.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Ricardo Rosselló signed into law the approved legislation that allows parts of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority – known as PREPA in English and by the acronym AEE in Spanish – to be sold to private entities.

“Our objective is simple: provide better service, one that’s more efficient and that allows us to jump into new energy models,” Rosselló said in Spanish.

The power authority has been a monopoly that practically abandoned maintenance of the electrical system's infrastructure over the past decade. Over the last five years, the financially strapped entity was operating with a third of its employees, and these were mostly workers in charge of the grid’s maintenance.

Customers in Puerto Rico have been paying nearly double compared to those in the U.S. for unreliable service that has resulted in multiple blackouts across the island in the past months, even after post-hurricane repairs. Over 5,000 households in Puerto Rico are living without power since Hurricane Maria.

With a $9 billion debt, PREPA is currently the government agency with the biggest share of Puerto Rico’s $72 billion public debt.