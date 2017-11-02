WASHINGTON – While she has been railing against the administration’s Hurricane Maria response, Rep. Nydia Velázquez’s family has been trying to survive its devastation.

Velázquez, D-N.Y., was finally able to speak to two brothers over a month after Hurricane Maria made landfall the evening of Sept. 20. She visited the island and her hometown of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico last weekend, and that's when she finally talked to her siblings.

So as Velázquez spoke Thursday from the Capitol steps about the struggle of Puerto Ricans and people of the Virgin Islands for basic needs, her voice cracked with emotion.

“It has been one of the most painful experiences that I have been through,” she said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Nydia Velazquez to Trump: Democrats Will Continue to Fight for Puerto Rico 2:28 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1087081539841" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Until last weekend, Velázquez could only learn about the situation facing her brothers, ages 76 and 77, through her sister, who lives in San Juan, the island’s capital and who had been able to finally reach them.

Her brothers are uninjured, said Velázquez, but one lost a roof of his cement home and their town remains without electricity and water.

Local residents, young and old, had used hand saws to cut up trees and debris because they had not gotten federal help, Velázquez told NBC News after the Capitol steps rally.

Her 69-year-old sister is living in a church’s apartment building because her home was flooded with several feet of water.

Members of Congress donned stickers to show unity at the Capitol in getting help for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Nov. 2, 2017.

Velázquez has been one of the most vocal critics of the administration and its response to Hurricane Maria.

Democratic members of Congress, who staged the rally at the Capitol steps, billed it as a show of solidarity for the people of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands designed to press for stepped-up response from the Trump administration.

“We are gathered on the steps of the Capitol to demand real life-saving action from the administration,” said Democrat Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

The islands started their seventh week of life without electricity and with many homes still without safe drinking water on Thursday.

FOLLOW NBC LATINO ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.