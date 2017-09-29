The mayor of the largest city in Puerto Rico pleaded for more federal assistance in the wake of a hurricane that knocked out power and water service to large amounts of the island, saying Friday that “we are dying here.”

“We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency, and the bureaucracy,” San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said at a news conference. She said some of the biggest shipments of food and supplies have come from private donations, not the federal government.

“This is what we got last night. Four pallets of water, three pallets of meals, and 12 pallets of infant food — which, I gave them to the people of Comerio, where people are drinking off a creek,” she said. "So I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell.”

Hurricane Maria knocked out power to most of the island when it struck Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 20. The storm came on the heels of Hurricane Irma, which skirted past the island but still knocked out power to more than 1 million.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed San Juan Mayor: We Are Dying Here 1:51 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1058224195895" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The mayor's comments came as criticism mounted over the Trump administration’s response to what is being called an unfolding humanitarian crisis. The storm wrecked infrastructure on the island. There have been reports of thousands of shipping containers, many containing supplies, sitting idle at San Juan’s port in a logistical bottleneck.

Initially, the Trump administration named a one-star general to run U.S. military operations, then upgraded the command to three-star Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan, who headed to Puerto Rico on Thursday.

An Army spokesperson said that as of 4 p.m. ET Friday the Army has more than 4,900 soldiers and Army Corps of Engineers civilian personnel in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which were also hit by the hurricane. Thirty aircraft and more than 500 trucks are committed to relief efforts, the spokesperson said.

Related: Delayed Response to Puerto Rico Has Echoes of Katrina for Some

Yulín Cruz said help has not been reaching stranded residents quickly enough. She said the Federal Emergency Management Agency "has collapsed."

"I cannot fathom that the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out logistics for a small island of 100 miles by 35 miles," she said.

“If we don't get the food and the water into people's hands, we are going to see something close to a genocide,” she said. "I am asking the president of the United States to make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives."

FEMA Administrator Brock Long said on NBC that progress is being made. He said airport and port capacity is increasing. "We are making progress, every day capacity is coming open," he said.

"We've worked to clear 11 highways, we’re continuing to push forward and open up those arteries to be able to pump more in," Long said. "The bottom line is that the capacity will continue to increase."