Two weeks before hurricane season, Puerto Rico is not ready, groups warn

Hurricane season starts in exactly two weeks, prompting worries that the island — still in recovery mode from Hurricane Maria — is not ready to face another storm season.

On Tuesday, several members of the Power 4 Puerto Rico coalition, comprised of several nonprofits and advocacy groups issued a warning to the federal government, concerned that much of the island's existing challenges after Hurricane Maria will repeat themselves in the event of another hurricane.

Throughout the eight months after Hurricane Maria, there have been issues surrounding FEMA's recovery efforts, including questions about botched meal contracts, delayed emergency response and the high numbers of denied aid applications to rebuild homes.

“One thing is evident at the core of the response,” said Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director at the Center for Popular Democracy and a part of the Power 4 Puerto Rico coalition. “There is a crisis of democracy. The federal government is acting as if the people of Puerto Rico are not constituents.”