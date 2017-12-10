Ambassador Haley says Trump accusers have right to be heard

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that the women who accused President Donald Trump of sexual impropriety have a right to be heard.

Haley, speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation," broke from the Trump administration line on the 16 sexual misconduct allegations that face the president. The White House has said that the women who have accused Trump were lying and voters rejected their accusations when they elected Trump.

Related: The allegations women have made against Donald Trump

But when asked whether she thought the matter was settled, Haley said “that’s for the people to decide.”

Nikki Haley, the United States' Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the United Nations Security Council following a vote on a resolution to implement new sanctions against North Korea, Saturday. JUSTIN LANE / EPA

"I know that he was elected," Haley said, "but, you know, women should always feel comfortable coming forward. And we should all be willing to listen to them.”

Trump was subpoenaed earlier this year in a lawsuit filed by Summer Zervos, a former “The Apprentice” contestant who alleged that Trump tried to kiss and touch her inappropriately without her consent at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007.

Related: Summer Zervos defamation suit: Trump lawyer says president can’t be sued in state court

Haley told CBS that all the accusers’ allegations should be addressed.

"They should be heard, and they should be dealt with,” Haley said. “And I think we heard from them prior to the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up.”

The former South Carolina governor also said that she was proud of all the women who have come forward to share their stories of sexual misconduct in numerous industries across the country.

And, the ambassador said, it’s time to take part in this important cultural moment.

“I think it will start to bring a conscience to the situation, not just in politics, but in, you know, we've seen in Hollywood and in every industry," she said. "And I think the time has come."