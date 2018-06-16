AMC Networks halts airing of Chris Hardwick's show while investigating allegations of abuse

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

AMC Networks has the pulled TV show "Talking With Chris Hardwick" while it investigates allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct leveled against the show's host Chris Hardwick.

In a statement released on Saturday, AMC Networks called the allegations — first made in a lengthy post on the blogging website "Medium" — against the 46-year-old "troubling."

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years. We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, ‘Talking with Chris Hardwick’ will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month,” AMC's statement reads.

The statement came more than a day after Hardwick's ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra published an unlisted post to Medium, alleging years of mental and sexual abuse while dating Hardwick, who she did not identify by name.

"I was expected to follow him everywhere and exist pretty much solely for him, save for a hosting job once in awhile," Dykstra wrote. "When cameras were on us? He was a prince. Turn them off, he was a nightmare."

Dykstra, a cos-player and actress well-known in the gaming and comic book community, claimed that she was made to follow certain rules in order not to anger Hardwick, including being made to engage in sexual activity at her partner's whim.

In a statement to NBC News, first reported by Deadline Hollywood, Hardwick denied that he ever abused Dykstra while they were together.

“I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post," Hardwick said. "Our three year relationship was not perfect—we were ultimately not a good match and argued—even shouted at each other—but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

Hardwick said that he was "blindsided" by Dykstra's accusations, and added "I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women." NBC News was unable to immediately contact Dykstra.

Following the allegations, Hardwick was also removed from the lineup of music festival "Kaaboo" music festival, which was scheduled for September.

As of Saturday afternoon, AMC's website said the show page for "Talking With Chris Hardwick" was "not found." Hardwick's image was still pictured at the top of the network's Twitter page.

The first season of "Talking With Chris Hardwick" involved Hardwick interviewing celebrities and was set to debut its second season on Sunday. Hardwick previously hosted numerous after-shows that followed new episodes of AMC's "The Walking Dead," "Better Call Saul," and "Breaking Bad," among others.

Hardwick also hosts the game show "The Wall," which airs on NBC.

He formerly hosted Comedy Central's "@midnight with Chris Hardwick" and founded "Nerdist," a digital entertainment company, which he sold to Legendary Entertainment in 2012 and has not been involved with since 2017.