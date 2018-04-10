Bill Cosby paid Andrea Constand $3.4 million to settle civil suit in 2006

"Protesting Bill Cosby was important for us because he is a man who has been disempowering women's bodies for decades and in being naked today, I was symbolically taking back the ownership of all the victims' bodies and redefining it as a political tool as opposed to a sexual object," Rochelle told NBC News in a statement Monday night.

"Regardless of whether I had been on the show or not, I would have been there today protesting on behalf of Femen and for the rights of women worldwide," she said.

Cosby's first trial last spring ended in a cliffhanger, with jurors unable to reach a unanimous verdict after five days of tense deliberations on charges that the man who played Dr. Cliff Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" drugged and molested Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Opening statements Monday were delayed after attorneys were summoned to the judge's chambers to discuss a jury candidate, who wasn't selected for the trial, who claimed that a juror told him that he believed that Cosby was guilty. The judge decided not to dismiss the juror.

Steele alleged in his opening argument that Cosby drugged Constand with blue pills, saying he had "three friends for you to make you relax." He said Cosby placed Constand's hand on his genitals and then touched her genitals. He said Constand later awoke on Cosby's sofa feeling "violated."

The defense will make its opening statement Tuesday morning.

After limiting the focus of the first trial, Judge O'Neill has been willing to let both sides push the retrial well beyond Constand's allegations.

This time, O'Neill is letting prosecutors have five additional accusers testify — including model Janice Dickinson — as they try to show that Cosby made a habit of drugging and violating women. The judge allowed just one other accuser to take the stand last time. Over the past few years, about 60 women have come forward with allegations against Cosby dating to the 1960s.

"You've seen previews and coming attractions, but things have changed," said Laurie Levenson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

A topless Nicolle Rochelle protests as Bill Cosby arrives at the courthouse. Corey Perrine / AP

"This one will be harder for the defense," Levenson said. This time, Constand "is not alone, and there is strength in numbers."

The comedian, who has said the sexual encounter was consensual, faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault — each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

His retrial is taking place in a radically changed and potentially more hostile environment. Months after the first trial, the #MeToo movement caught fire, raising awareness of sexual misconduct as it toppled Harvey Weinstein, Sen. Al Franken, Matt Lauer and other powerful men. Nearly every potential juror questioned for the retrial said he or she had heard about #MeToo.

Kristen Houser of the National Sexual Violence Resource Center said that could help prosecutors overcome the skepticism some jurors had last time about Constand's yearlong wait to report her allegations to the police.

"The #MeToo movement is amplifying what experts have been saying for decades: People are ashamed, they're confused, they can't believe somebody they trust would hurt them, and then they worry that others won't believe them," Houser said.