Democratic women plan all-black fashion statement for State of the Union

WASHINGTON — Taking their cue from the Golden Globes, a group of Democratic women in Congress plans to wear black to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address later this month.

Support for the symbolic protest is high within the Democratic Women's Working Group, which includes all of the Democratic women in the House, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., told NBC News on Tuesday.

Photos: Black is the new black at Golden Globes

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Golden Globes 2018: Stars speak out against sexual harassment 1:12 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1131585603601" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"This is a culture change that is sweeping the country, and Congress is embracing it," Speier said.

Speier said that she and the other members of the DWWG were inviting men and women attending — both Democratic and Republican — to join in.

Trump is scheduled to speak to Congress in the annual address on Jan. 30.

Dozens of actresses and several men dressed in black for the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, in a statement of solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct as part of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.