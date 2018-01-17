Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen: ‘Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down?’

Woody Allen’s adopted daughter, who has accused the legendary filmmaker of sexual abuse, says she has a right to feel angry and hurt after what she described as years of being “ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside.”

Dylan Farrow’s comments were aired on Wednesday ahead of what “CBS This Morning” calls her first on-camera interview about her longstanding abuse allegations against Allen, 82.

“Someone said this to me: ‘She wants to bring Woody Allen down. She’s caught up in the #MeToo, #TimesUp movement,’” Farrow, 32, told CBS’ Gayle King, referring to the wider national reckoning with sexual misconduct in Hollywood and other industries.

Only on @CBSThisMorning, Dylan Farrow addresses alleged sexual abuse by her adoptive father, Woody Allen. For 25 years, Farrow has insisted Allen sexually assaulted her when she was a child. In her conversation with @GayleKing, Farrow explains why now is the time to speak out: pic.twitter.com/Sfsz4YK0hu — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 17, 2018

She added: “Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down? Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage that after all these years being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?”

Related: Hollywood women form a coalition to fight sexual misconduct

Farrow has alleged Allen molested her in an attic in 1992, when she was 7 years old. Allen has denied the accusations and a subsequent investigation did not result in charges. Farrow first discussed her allegations publicly in a 2014 op-ed in The New York Times.

“I am credible and I am telling the truth, and I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matter,” Farrow told CBS. “And that they are enough to change things.”

Allen's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News. Although he has not publicly responded to Farrow's most recent comments, he has completely denied allegations he sexually abused her.

"Of course, I did not molest Dylan. I loved her and hope one day she will grasp how she has been cheated out of having a loving father and exploited by a mother more interested in festering anger than her daughter's well-being," Allen wrote in 2014 in The New York Times.

Dylan Farrow attends the TIME 100 Gala in 2016. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP

Farrow’s comments come as a growing number of Hollywood stars are disavowing Allen, a four-time Oscar winner who has directed nearly a movie a year for more than four decades.

At least seven performers who have worked with Allen — including Greta Gerwig and Mira Sorvino (who won an Oscar for her turn as a prostitute in Allen’s “Mighty Aphrodite”) — have distanced themselves from him in recent days.

“If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film,” Gerwig told The New York Times last week. “I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.” (Gerwig appeared in Allen’s “To Rome with Love,” a comedy released in 2012.)

Related: Peter Jackson seems to confirm Weinstein blacklisted Mira Sorvino

Rebecca Hall and Timotheé Chalamet — actors who have roles in Allen's upcoming film "A Rainy Day in New York" — announced this week they would donate their salaries from the project to the Time's Up legal defense fund. (Chalamet, an Oscar contender for his leading role in "Call Me by Your Name," said he also plans to give his earnings to RAINN and the LGBT Center in New York.)

But Allen has at least one prominent defender: Alec Baldwin, who also co-starred in “To Rome with Love."

“The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose,” Baldwin tweeted on Tuesday. “But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career.”

“Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent? I think so. The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well," Baldwin wrote in a subsequent tweet.