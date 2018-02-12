Ex-wife of Rob Porter pushes back against Donald Trump’s defense

The ex-wife who accused former White House staffer Rob Porter of domestic abuse said her experience wouldn't be diminished on Sunday after President Donald Trump defended his former aide.

In a powerful essay for Time, Jenna Willoughby, one of Porter's ex-wives, said she felt as though the president had called her and Colbie Holderness, another of Porter's ex-wives, liars.

"The words 'mere allegation' and 'falsely accused' [are] meant to imply that I am a liar," she said in the essay. "That Colbie Holderness is a liar. That the work Rob was doing in the White House was of higher value than our mental, emotional or physical wellbeing. That his professional contributions are worth more than the truth. That abuse is something to be questioned and doubted."

Trump defended his former staff secretary last week and insisted that he was a man of integrity.

"We wish him well," the president told reporters on Friday. "He worked very hard. Found out about it recently, and I was surprised by it. ... Obviously, tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was at the White House."

The president added: "We hope he has a wonderful career. ... Very sad when we heard about it. He's very sad. He also, as you probably know, he says he's innocent."

Trump later echoed his words on his favorite social media platform, Twitter, saying men accused of sexual harassment weren't provided their right to "due process" and expressing his sympathy for those accused.

"Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation," the president said. "Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?"

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

Willoughby said in her article that no one should be surprised that Trump stood up for Porter instead of believing the women who accused Porter. Both women shared photos of blackened eyes.

"Everyone wants to talk about how Trump implied I am a not to be believed," Willoughby wrote. "As if Trump is the model of kindness and forgiveness. As if he readily acknowledges his own shortcomings and shows empathy and concern for others. I forgive him. Thankfully, my strength and worth are not dependent on outside belief — the truth exists whether the President accepts it or not."