Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges

Hi attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said Weinstein intends "to vigorously defend his case."
by Meredith Mandell and Elizabeth Chuck /  / Updated 
Image: Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York on June 5, 2018.Seth Wenig / AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to rape and criminal sex act charges.

Wearing a navy suit, Weinstein appeared before a Manhattan judge after a grand jury last week charged him with raping a woman in a hotel in 2013 and forcing another to perform oral sex on him after a meeting in his office in 2004.

Weinstein said little other than "yes" when asked questions by the judge.

Hi attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said the fallen mogul intends "to vigorously defend his case."

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct. He has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

Weinstein is free on $1 million bail — and wearing an ankle bracelet.

His next court date will be on Sept. 20.

This is breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news