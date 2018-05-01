Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to rape and criminal sex act charges.

Wearing a navy suit, Weinstein appeared before a Manhattan judge after a grand jury last week charged him with raping a woman in a hotel in 2013 and forcing another to perform oral sex on him after a meeting in his office in 2004.

Weinstein said little other than "yes" when asked questions by the judge.

Hi attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said the fallen mogul intends "to vigorously defend his case."

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct. He has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

Weinstein is free on $1 million bail — and wearing an ankle bracelet.

His next court date will be on Sept. 20.

This is breaking news story. Please check back for updates.