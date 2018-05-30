Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer said Wednesday that he didn't have enough time or information to prepare the disgraced producer to testify before a grand jury and said his indictment on sexual assault charges is "inevitable."

"Our request for a postponement of his appearance before the Grand Jury was denied," attorney Ben Brafman said in a statement issued two hours before the deadline for Weinstein to appear.

Weinstein, whose behavior unleashed the #MeToo movement, was arrested Friday and arraigned on charges of rape and criminal sexual act in connection with allegations by two women.

One accuser, Lucia Evans, says Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex after luring her to his Tribeca office for a meeting in 2004. The other woman, who has not been publicly identified, alleges Weinstein raped her in 2013 at a Manhattan hotel.

Brafman complained that he was "unfairly denied access to critical information about this case that was needed to defend [Weinstein] before the grand jury," but he did not provide any details about what he was seeking. Prosecutors had no immediate comment.

"Mr. Weinstein's attorneys noted that regardless of how compelling Mr. Weinstein's personal testimony might be, an indictment was inevitable due to the unfair political pressure being placed on [Manhattan District Attorney] Cy Vance to secure a conviction of Mr. Weinstein," the statement from Brafman's office said.