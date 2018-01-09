John Dickerson replaces Charlie Rose at ‘CBS This Morning’

LOS ANGELES — CBS News named "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson as the new co-anchor of its "CBS This Morning," placing the Washington anchor in a role that was previously filled by Charlie Rose. He will join Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell on the A.M. franchise.

John Dickerson broadcasts live from Hofstra University for the a presidential debate. Michele Crowe / CBS via Getty Images file

"Gayle and Norah continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day," said David Rhodes, president of CBS News, in a statement. "Colleagues, newsmakers and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day's events — together with his co-hosts, he will project our best values on every broadcast."

Dickerson will move to New York as part of this new duties, and is expected to cede the "Nation" spot to a new anchor, Rhodes said in a memo to staff Tuesday.

Naming Dickerson to the role will end a period of uncertainty surrounding the program. The show has been without a regular third co-anchor since CBS ousted Rose in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment made against him by employees of his production company as well as staffers at CBS News.

"I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate," Rose said in a statement shortly after the disclosure." I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken."

And yet, the program has proved to be of growing strategic importance to the network. While "CBS This Morning" trails rivals "Today" and "Good Morning America" on NBC and ABC, respectively, in viewership, it has made significant ratings strides for CBS with a mix of hard-news focus and serious discussion about the headlines of the day.

There are no cooking segments or pet mascots on "CBS This Morning," though its Saturday broadcast regularly features musical performances by up and coming bands and singers (along with an in-depth report on what makes them different from the rest of the pack).

Dickerson has enjoyed a fairly quick rise among the CBS News ranks in recent years. He took the reins of the network's Sunday public-affairs program, "Face the Nation," in 2015, after a news career largely spent off camera.

Dickerson has logged years covering politics for Slate and Time magazine, and spent nearly 20 years in Washington covering the White House, Congress and economics. He authored a longform series on presidential attributes, which won the Ford Prize for Distinguished Reporting on the Presidency.

He had been political director for CBS News since 2011, and an on-air political analyst for CBS News since 2009. His mother was Nancy Dickerson, CBS' News' first female correspondent and an associate producer on the first broadcast of "Face the Nation" in 1954.