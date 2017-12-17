Mario Batali lampooned for including recipe in sexual misconduct apology

Call it a half-baked apology.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Mario Batali was widely lampooned for his latest effort to atone for sexual misconduct after including a recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls in an email to newsletter subscribers.

"As many of you know, this week there has been some news coverage about some of my past behavior,” Batali wrote in the Friday email. "I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team. My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility."

After saying that he’d work to regain his fans trust and respect he ended with a postscript: “in case you're searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite,” he wrote.

“These Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are delicious! Where did you get the recipe?” one observer joked on Twitter. “Oh, just from Mario Batali’s sexual misconduct apology email.”

Fixed Mario Batali’s apology pic.twitter.com/RSk75W8ry4 — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) December 16, 2017

My Mario Batali Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are complete and they taste hollow and meaningless! pic.twitter.com/Su7r7AALdJ — amy wood (@amy_wood) December 17, 2017

MARIO BATALI: How do we address the sexual harassment?

PR TEAM: With a heartfelt apology.

MB: A cinnamon roll recipe should do the trick.

PR: That's a horrible idea.

MB: Yeah, let's go with that.

PR: You need to apologize.

MB: OK. Quick apology and then rolls.

PR: We're doomed. pic.twitter.com/dy7aIHUyDV — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 16, 2017

Batali was fired from the ABC cooking show “The Chew” on Friday after Eater New York reported that four women accused Batali of groping them or making inappropriate sexual comments.

In a earlier statement last Monday, Batali had apologized and said he was stepping away from the day-to-day operations of his businesses.

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family," the statement said.