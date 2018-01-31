Nevada gaming officials investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn

Nevada gaming officials have opened an investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct that forced billionaire casino owner Steve Wynn to resign as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Becky Harris, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, gave no details of the investigation other than to say in a brief statement that the inquiry would be "thorough and judicious."

Wynn, 76 — chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts, which operates luxury casinos from Las Vegas to China — resigned from the RNC post on Saturday after The Wall Street Journal published a report detailing an alleged pattern of behavior that spanned decades and included accusations by employees that they were coerced to perform sex acts.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Steve Wynn's resignation hovers over Republican Party 6:05 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1148437059714" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Wynn has strongly denied the allegations to NBC News, calling them "preposterous."

Todd Ricketts, co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, has been picked to succeed Wynn as Republicans' finance chairman, several Republican sources told NBC News on Monday.