New York prosecutors probing ousted A.G. Schneiderman as governor calls allegations 'disturbing'

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed on Tuesday that it is investigating outgoing New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman — as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the sexual-abuse allegations leveled against the soon-to-be former official "deeply disturbing."

On Monday, Schneiderman said he would resign after "The New Yorker" published a 6,100-word article, in which several women claimed the he had been violent toward them.

Schneiderman, who had become a prominent figure in the #MeToo movement after taking on disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, denies the charges, but said he would resign at the end of business on Tuesday.

In a statement to NBC News, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed it would investigate Schneiderman.

"Our office has opened an investigation into the recently reported allegations concerning Mr. Schneiderman," Manhattan District Attorney's Office Director of Communications Danny Frost said in a terse statement, declining to comment further.

While on a tour of a Hudson River bridge replacement on Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo told reporters he found the allegations shocking.

"In a political environment where almost nothing seemed surprising anymore from the federal level all the way down and having been calloused by everything going on in Washington, etcetera, despite all that, this was still deeply shocking and deeply disturbing," Cuomo said. "I have tremendous accolades for the women who came forward. That is essence of the 'Me Too' moment and the 'Me Too' movement."

Cuomo, who himself once held the role of New York state attorney general, said the women who made the claims "should have their day in court" and that he had asked the Manhattan district attorney to open the investigation into Schneiderman.

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sits at his desk in his office in New York on Feb. 17, 2017. Frank Franklin II / AP file

In an email to NBC News, the New York Police Department said on Tuesday that is did not have any complaints against Schneiderman on record, but would thoroughly investigate if any were made.

"Change comes when people demand change, and change comes when the problem is revealed and exposed," Cuomo said. "That is always step one, and what you’re now seeing is women standing up all across the country and saying this nation has a chronic, disturbing, disgusting behavior of sexual harassment against women, and its gone on for a long, long time and it has to stop."

Cuomo, along with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and the National Organization for Women, called on Schneiderman to resign on Monday after the article by Ronan Farrow and veteran staff writer Jane Mayer was published.

Despite his resignation, Schneiderman adamantly denied the allegations but said the claims "will effectively prevent me from leading the office's work at this critical time."

And on Tuesday, Cuomo said he had faith that the solicitor general Barbara Underwood, who will become the acting attorney general until a joint session of the legislator can appoint a new attorney general, would be successful in the role.

"I am honored to serve the people of New York as acting Attorney General," Underwood said in a statement. "The work of this office is critically important. Our office has never been stronger, and this extraordinarily talented, dedicated, and tireless team of public servants will ensure that our work continues without interruption."

While New York officials reacted soberly to Schneiderman's departure, those in President Donald Trump's inner circle oozed schadenfreude on social media.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway simply wrote "Gotcha" while retweeting an old post from Schneiderman that said, "No one is above the law, and I'll continue to remind President Trump and his administration of that fact everyday."

And Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., sent out a string of tweets about Schneiderman, including a retweet of the same post Conway highlighted.

"You were saying???" Trump Jr. wrote on the retweet.