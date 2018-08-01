New York prosecutors probing ousted A.G. Schneiderman as governor calls allegations 'disturbing'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed on Tuesday that it is investigating outgoing New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman — as Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the sexual-abuse allegations leveled against the soon-to-be-former official "deeply disturbing."

On Monday, Schneiderman said he would resign after The New Yorker published a 6,100-word article, in which several women claimed the he had been violent toward them.

Schneiderman, who had become a prominent figure in the #MeToo movement after taking on disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, denies the charges, but said he would resign at the end of business on Tuesday.

In a statement to NBC News, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed that it would investigate Schneiderman.

"Our office has opened an investigation into the recently reported allegations concerning Mr. Schneiderman," director of communications Danny Frost said in a terse statement, declining to comment further.

While on a tour of a Hudson River bridge replacement on Tuesday, Cuomo told reporters he found the allegations shocking.

"In a political environment where almost nothing seemed surprising anymore from the federal level all the way down and having been calloused by everything going on in Washington, et cetera, despite all that, this was still deeply shocking and deeply disturbing," Cuomo said. "I have tremendous accolades for the women who came forward. That is essence of the #MeToo moment and the #MeToo movement."

Cuomo, who himself once held the role of New York state attorney general, said that the women who made the claims "should have their day in court" and that he had asked the Manhattan district attorney to open the investigation into Schneiderman.

Eric Schneiderman Frank Franklin II / AP file

In an email to NBC News, the New York Police Department said on Tuesday that it did not have any complaints against Schneiderman on record, but would thoroughly investigate if any were made.

"Change comes when people demand change, and change comes when the problem is revealed and exposed," Cuomo said. "That is always Step 1, and what you’re now seeing is women standing up all across the country and saying this nation has a chronic, disturbing, disgusting behavior of sexual harassment against women, and its gone on for a long, long time and it has to stop."