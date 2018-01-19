Feedback
Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
The replacements: Who took over for men ousted over sexual misconduct?

by Daniel Arkin

The national reckoning with sexual misconduct has toppled major players in media, politics and other high-profile industries. In the wake of harassment and assault allegations, dozens of powerful men have been fired or forced to resign, leaving vacancies in workplaces nationwide — from state houses and boardrooms to morning shows and film projects.

Here’s a look at the people who grabbed the reins after misconduct claims felled their predecessors. In some cases, women came to the fore — like actress Robin Wright, the new face of Netflix’s “House of Cards,” and Hoda Kotb, the new co-anchor of NBC’s “Today.”

The list below does not include all men who have been accused of misconduct. It will be updated in the coming months as firms, studios, newsrooms and voters in districts across country make decisions about replacements.

