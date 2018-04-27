Tom Brokaw denies sexually harassing former NBC News colleague

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Tom Brokaw, the retired longtime anchor of "NBC Nightly News," denied a former colleague's accusation on Thursday that he tried to kiss and grope her when she was an NBC News correspondent during the 1990s.

The former correspondent, Linda Vester, told The Washington Post and Variety that Brokaw, who at 78 is 26 years older than she, twice made unwanted advances toward her, in 1994 and 1995.

Tom Brokaw before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in November 2014. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP file

Vester later was an anchor for Fox News and now runs SmartMamas.com, a website for new mothers. She said in the interviews that she didn't report the alleged encounters to management because she feared retaliation. But she said she told a friend about them at the time and recorded them in her personal journal, which she shared with Variety.

In a statement released through NBC News, Brokaw, who retired as anchor and managing editor of "Nightly News" in 2004 and is now a special correspondent, said: "I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC. The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda's allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other."