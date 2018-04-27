Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Tom Brokaw denies sexually harassing former NBC News colleague

"I made no romantic overtures," the former longtime "NBC Nightly News" anchor says.

by Alex Johnson /

Tom Brokaw, the retired longtime anchor of "NBC Nightly News," denied a former colleague's accusation on Thursday that he tried to kiss and grope her when she was an NBC News correspondent during the 1990s.

The former correspondent, Linda Vester, told The Washington Post and Variety that Brokaw, who at 78 is 26 years older than she, twice made unwanted advances toward her, in 1994 and 1995.

NBC News Senior Correspondent Tom Brokaw denies sexual harassment allegations

02:57

Vester later was an anchor for Fox News and now runs SmartMamas.com, a website for new mothers. She said in the interviews that she didn't report the alleged encounters to management because she feared retaliation. But she said she told a friend about them at the time and recorded them in her personal journal, which she shared with Variety.

In a statement released through NBC News, Brokaw, who retired as anchor and managing editor of "Nightly News" in 2004 and is now a special correspondent, said: "I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC. The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda's allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other."

Vester's attorney, Ari Wilkenfeld, said Thursday night that Vester "felt it her duty to add her own story, not only to lend support to the other women who have already complained, but to demonstrate that this problem is not a new one, and that NBC needs to prioritize actually listening to and protecting their employees who have been victimized."

Wilkenfeld also represents an NBC News employee whose confidential internal complaint set in motion the dismissal of longtime "Today" show anchor Matt Lauer in November.

Image: Matt Lauer in 2014
Matt Lauer at the Olympic Park in Sochi, Russia, before the Winter Olympic Games in 2014.Scott Halleran / Getty Images file

"My client has watched as a number of brave women have come forward to report extreme forms of sexual harassment at NBC," Wilkenfeld said Thursday night. "She has also observed that the company's response does not appear to be aimed at producing a safer and more equitable workplace for women."

The Post on Thursday quoted Ann Curry, Lauer's co-anchor on "Today" for two years, as saying she warned NBC News management that "they had a problem" with Lauer and that "they needed to keep an eye on him and how he deals with women."

Dec. 7: Brokaw calls for better dialogue between men and women

01:52

In a statement, Lauer said in part: "I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false."

NBC News said in December that it had launched an internal review of its workplace culture and had hired an outside firm to conduct workplace behavior and harassment prevention training to "cut this problem off at its roots." NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the results of the review would be made public.

