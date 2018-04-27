Tom Brokaw denies sexually harassing former NBC News colleague

Vester later was an anchor for Fox News and now runs SmartMamas.com, a website for new mothers. She said in the interviews that she didn't report the alleged encounters to management because she feared retaliation. But she said she told a friend about them at the time and recorded them in her personal journal, which she shared with Variety.

In a statement released through NBC News, Brokaw, who retired as anchor and managing editor of "Nightly News" in 2004 and is now a special correspondent, said: "I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC. The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda's allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other."

Vester's attorney, Ari Wilkenfeld, said Thursday night that Vester "felt it her duty to add her own story, not only to lend support to the other women who have already complained, but to demonstrate that this problem is not a new one, and that NBC needs to prioritize actually listening to and protecting their employees who have been victimized."

Wilkenfeld also represents an NBC News employee whose confidential internal complaint set in motion the dismissal of longtime "Today" show anchor Matt Lauer in November.

Matt Lauer at the Olympic Park in Sochi, Russia, before the Winter Olympic Games in 2014. Scott Halleran / Getty Images file

"My client has watched as a number of brave women have come forward to report extreme forms of sexual harassment at NBC," Wilkenfeld said Thursday night. "She has also observed that the company's response does not appear to be aimed at producing a safer and more equitable workplace for women."

The Post on Thursday quoted Ann Curry, Lauer's co-anchor on "Today" for two years, as saying she warned NBC News management that "they had a problem" with Lauer and that "they needed to keep an eye on him and how he deals with women."